Elon Musk Doesn’t Seem To Realize That Twitter Is Already A Free Speech Warrior In Countries Where It Actually Matters.

Elon Musk — a busy dad, Twitter’s maybe (or maybe not?) owner, and the world’s richest man — calls himself a “free speech absolutist.” He wants to just let people tweet, no matter how bad or racist or anti-gay those tweets might be.

But for months, Musk has been doing exactly what he’s accused the blue checks of: getting too up his own ass in American Twitter’s internecine culture wars to notice the real-world, life-and-death stakes over free speech that are unfolding outside the United States, where most people who use the service live.

In April, just a day after Musk claimed that he wanted to buy Twitter because he supports free speech, he added a caveat: "By ‘free speech’, I simply mean that which matches the law," he tweeted. "I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law." A few weeks later, he doubled down. “My preference is to hew close to the laws of countries in which Twitter operates,” he tweeted at far-right conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich. “If the citizens want something banned, then pass a law to do so, otherwise it should be allowed.” Perhaps he has forgotten that in countries with the most repressive censorship and severely restricted speech, it's usually not the case that the citizens wanted it that way.

To Musk, “free speech” means the American constitutional right to be an asshole. But that’s not what free speech means in a global sense. For the last few years, Twitter has already been fighting for free speech on its platform, including in at least two cases in the US and more frequently in the rest of the world, where authoritarian regimes are trying to shut down criticism on social media.

Just look at what’s happening in India, a country that I lived in until last year, when my fun job writing about tech suddenly turned into writing about tech and borderline fascism. For years, the country has been a big and important market for Twitter outside the US.

On Tuesday, Twitter sued India’s government led by the Hindu nationalist prime minister Narendra Modi, which has increasingly been trying to control what more than 800 million internet-connected Indians can see, watch, say, write, or hear on social media. With this lawsuit, Twitter is doing what Musk says he wouldn’t: fight for free speech against a country’s laws.