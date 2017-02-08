BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Elon Musk Hopes To Launch Tesla In India By Summer

tech

Elon Musk Hopes To Launch Tesla In India By Summer

This isn't the first time Tesla has indicated its interest in the Indian market. Last year, the company let Indians pre-order the Model 3 that is expected to roll out later this year.

By Pranav Dixit

Headshot of Pranav Dixit

Pranav Dixit

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 8, 2017, at 4:45 a.m. ET

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

Tesla is hoping to launch in India this summer, according to a tweet by CEO Elon Musk.

@goel_ishan Hoping for summer this year
Elon Musk @elonmusk

@goel_ishan Hoping for summer this year

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Tesla for comment.

(Update: A Tesla spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that "Elon's tweet stands as our comment.)

This isn’t the first time that Tesla has indicated its interest in the Indian market. Last year, company let Indians pre-order the Model 3, its $35,000 electric car, by paying a refundable $1,000 deposit. Musk also said that it would roll out an India-wide supercharger network that would let Tesla owners in India charge their cars.

India plans to become a 100% electric-car nation by 2030, according to a statement made by the country’s power minister last year, who said that the government was looking for a way to provide electric cars to people for a zero down payment.

Tesla’s Model 3 is expected to roll out in the United States later this year, but some people are canceling their orders since Musk joined President Trump’s economic advisory group, as well as a manufacturing council.


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT