Donald Trump Jr. Tweeted A World Map That Made Absolutely No Sense
The map gave away disputed territories claimed by India, colored in bodies of water, and left Croatia blank.
On Election Day, the president's son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted something that left the world scratching its collective head.
Is the whole world voting in the US election? Are India, China, Liberia, and Mexico voting for Biden? Is ANTARCTICA voting for Trump? Only Don Jr. knows!
Some people tried to make sense of it...
...in their own way.
And some people made fun of it.
But some people in India got offended, because the map showed Jammu and Kashmir as belonging to Pakistan, India's archnemesis, which has claimed the disputed region as its own for decades. (The map also joined Sri Lanka, an independent island nation, to India.)
But that's not the only part of the world it messed up.
Turns out that Don Jr. picked up the image from 4chan, a radicalized corner of the internet where the president's far-right supporters frequently hang out.
In conclusion, Don Jr. may need some geography lessons.
Pranav Dixit is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Delhi.
