Uber Says It Will Consider Suspending Drivers And Riders Exposed To The Coronavirus

Uber may temporarily suspend the accounts of drivers and riders who have tested positive for the coronavirus, or have been exposed to it.

"We have a team available 24/7 to support public health authorities in their response to the epidemic,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an email to users and drivers sent Tuesday night.



“Working with them, we may temporarily suspend the accounts of riders or drivers confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19. We’re also consulting with an epidemiologist to make sure our efforts as a company are grounded in medical advice." CNN first reported Uber's email.



Uber will provide drivers with disinfectants, and let Uber Eats users leave a note on their order to have the delivery person leave it at the door, Khosrowshahi wrote.

He said that the company would compensate drivers and delivery workers diagnosed with COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — or asked to self-isolate by a public health authority for up to 14 days while their accounts are suspended, something that Uber first revealed in a mail to employees last week. Details of the compensation are still unclear.

There are 1,037 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US so far, and 28 deaths.

