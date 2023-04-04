Don’t Be Fooled By AI-Generated Donald Trump Fakes

“It has become increasingly challenging for the average human eye to distinguish between AI-generated and real photos,” said Andrey Doronichev, CEO and cofounder of Optic.xyz , a website that lets people upload images to detect whether they have been generated with AI or not. “This has the potential to manipulate public opinion, undermine the credibility of news sources, and ultimately threaten the democratic process by promoting disinformation.”

Optic is one among many such tools that have sprung up over the last few months in response to the rise of AI-generated images on the internet. None of these tools, including Optic, however, are foolproof. You can also try to recognize if an image is AI-generated by looking for weird fingers or botched faces . Finally, if the image looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Images generated using AI also go against manipulated media policies of platforms like Twitter, but experts said that the platforms do not enforce these policies consistently.

“As there has been a recent rise of AI-generated media, it has become clear that platforms are unprepared for this moment in which fake images and misinformation could lead to real-world harm,” Kayla Gogarty, deputy research director of Media Matters for America, a nonprofit media watchdog, told BuzzFeed News. “Particularly concerning is Twitter, as Elon Musk has abandoned much of the platform’s content moderation and it has become difficult to determine account credibility under the new checkmark policy .”