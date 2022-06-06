Here Are The Big New Features Coming To Your Apple Devices

Software updates are good. They let old devices perform new tricks, and for a brief few hours, everything feels fresh and exciting again — at least till the novelty wears off.

On Monday, Apple announced brand-new updates for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs at its annual event for app makers known as WWDC.

Here are the biggest new things your Apple gadgets will be able to do later this year when they are released.

Your iPhone lock screen will become a lot more useful.