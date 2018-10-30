Apple Just Announced A $1,199 MacBook Air With Retina Display

Ten years ago, Steve Jobs walked across the stage at Apple’s Macworld conference in San Francisco, picked up a yellow office envelope, and slid out a sleek new laptop. It was called the Macbook Air and it was, claimed Jobs, the world’s thinnest laptop.

Overnight, the Macbook Air became the benchmark for how thin and light a laptop could be, and became the device to beat for every other computer maker.

But that was 10 years ago. Apple put a better battery and a faster hard drive in the Macbook Air in 2010, but since then, the laptop has largely remained unchanged — until today.

At an event in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Apple finally upgraded the Macbook Air for the first time since 2015, when it received a minor spec bump, and redesigned it completely for 2018. That’s a big deal, because the Macbook Air, at $999, was Apple’s most affordable laptop. Apple’s previous thinnest laptop, known simply as the Macbook, was introduced in 2015, but started at $1,299, which meant that most people on a budget simply bought the Air.

