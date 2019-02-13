Apple Has A Repair Problem In The World's Second Largest Smartphone Market

If Apple wants to own the smartphone market in India, it has more problems to solve than mere price, if you ask its customers there.

When the battery on Deepika Mehrishi’s two-year-old iPhone 6s started draining after just a few hours, she trudged down to Futureworld, a chain of Apple-authorized service centers in New Delhi, India, where she lives.

A new battery failed to fix the problem. So a Futureworld technician handed her a risk-waiver to sign — acknowledging that her out-of-warranty device could be permanently damaged during service — so they could open up the device. Twenty minutes later, Mehrishi’s phone was dead. Her only recourse was a $350 replacement, roughly the cost of rent in parts of Delhi.

Globally, Apple is renowned for top-notch customer service, but India is another story. Despite Apple’s long-held view that there are “huge opportunities there for us” in India, where it now has just 1% market share, fewer Indians are buying iPhones. And as the company struggles with slowing iPhone sales in China, its third largest market, rampant dissatisfaction with service options in India only complicates Apple’s problems overseas. The company did not comment on how such complaints affect its goals in India.

Apple does not operate any stores in India, where government regulations stipulate that foreign retailers must get at least 30% of their manufacturing materials from vendors in the country. For Apple customers like Mehrishi, the only option is third-party service providers — listed on Apple’s Indian website. There are two kinds: Apple premium resellers (which have large product showrooms) and Apple authorized service providers (smaller stores that may offer only service without a showroom). The stores may adopt aspects of Apple’s aesthetic, but they have their own names — like iZenica and Futureworld — and are independently operated.

Customers in India say these outlets often provide terrible service, can take weeks to complete minor repairs, and set their own policies when devices are out of warranty. It’s a far cry from the experience they expected when they chose Apple.

In a survey measuring customers’ willingness to recommend a company’s products or services to others by Mumbai-based business analysis firm RedQuanta and shared exclusively with BuzzFeed News, Apple scored - 22, among the lowest in the industry. RedQuanta, which counts companies like BMW, Ford, Google, and Microsoft among its clients, interviewed 550 Apple customers at 80 Apple authorized services centers in India. “Anything above zero is considered good,” said Anushree Tapuriah, associate vice president of sales strategy at RedQuanta. (Back in 2016, Apple had earned high customer experience scores in India in a Forrester survey, although that score is not based solely on customer service metrics.)

In RedQuanta’s survey, Apple had some of the lowest scores for customer satisfaction, issue resolution, and empathy of store staff to customers and their problems. RedQuanta said 60% of respondents found staff in Apple service centers in India to be “arrogant,” and common complaints included staff not being receptive to customers’ concerns about their devices. “The entire process seemed very transactional and non-personal, which isn’t expected from a brand like Apple in the rest of the world,” said Tapuriah.

By contrast, Samsung and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, companies that sell a majority of smartphones in India, top RedQuanta’s charts for customer satisfaction with after-sales service in India. Both companies scored significantly better on metrics like accurately diagnosing the problem with a product and immediate resolution, Tapuriah told BuzzFeed News.

When Mehrishi contacted @AppleSupport on Twitter about her dead iPhone, hoping for a resolution, the company responded via Direct Message:

In India, Apple does not own any service centers or retail stores whatsoever. Instead, we work with independent service companies called Apple Authorized Service Providers. These companies are authorized to work on your device without voiding your warranty, but as independent companies not owned by Apple, they are free to set their own policies about pricing and service costs and availability. These are not in any way determined by Apple.

Apple did not comment for this story.