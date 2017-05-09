Amazon Just Launched A Brand-New Echo With A Screen For Video Calls

The new device, called the Echo Show, will be available in the US on June 28.

Amazon has launched a brand new device called the Echo Show. It’s essentially an Amazon Echo with a 7-inch touchscreen and a 5-megapixel camera built-in — which means you can now tell Alexa to show you that YouTube video, throw up lyrics to the song that’s playing, see weather forecasts, and also make video calls with anyone with another Echo Show or the Alexa App.



But you don’t have to have an Echo Show to call. Amazon is essentially turning its entire family Echo family into a WiFi calling system. This means that if you already have an Echo, an Echo Dot, or even the Alexa app on your phone, you’ll still be able to place calls over WiFi on all those devices. Think of it as Amazon’s version of FaceTime.

The 41-ounce device will be available in two colors — black and white — and will be available in the US for $229 on June 28. Here's what it's like to use.