Amazon's New Seattle Store Will Let People Pay Without Checking Out

Enter a store, pick what you want, and walk out. It calls the system, um, "Just Walk Out."

Amazon just released a video showing its crazy store of the future — which it says is opening in Seattle in early 2017 — that will let people pay without ever waiting in line or even itemizing purchases.

In a promotional video, it shows shoppers walking in, placing items in their bags, and walking out again without ever having to check out in a grocery line.