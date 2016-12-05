BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Amazon's New Seattle Store Will Let People Pay Without Checking Out

tech

Amazon's New Seattle Store Will Let People Pay Without Checking Out

Enter a store, pick what you want, and walk out. It calls the system, um, "Just Walk Out."

By Pranav Dixit

Headshot of Pranav Dixit

Pranav Dixit

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on December 5, 2016, at 11:01 a.m. ET

Posted on December 5, 2016, at 10:51 a.m. ET

Amazon just released a video showing its crazy store of the future — which it says is opening in Seattle in early 2017 — that will let people pay without ever waiting in line or even itemizing purchases.

In a promotional video, it shows shoppers walking in, placing items in their bags, and walking out again without ever having to check out in a grocery line.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Amazon says it uses a combination of sensors, computer vision, and deep learning, much like what is found in self-driving cars, to figure out what people picked out.

Once you walk out of the store, an Amazon Go app automatically bills your purchases to your card on file with Amazon and sends you a receipt.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT