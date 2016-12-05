Amazon's New Seattle Store Will Let People Pay Without Checking Out
Enter a store, pick what you want, and walk out. It calls the system, um, "Just Walk Out."
Amazon just released a video showing its crazy store of the future — which it says is opening in Seattle in early 2017 — that will let people pay without ever waiting in line or even itemizing purchases.
In a promotional video, it shows shoppers walking in, placing items in their bags, and walking out again without ever having to check out in a grocery line.
Amazon says it uses a combination of sensors, computer vision, and deep learning, much like what is found in self-driving cars, to figure out what people picked out.
Once you walk out of the store, an Amazon Go app automatically bills your purchases to your card on file with Amazon and sends you a receipt.
-
Pranav Dixit is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Delhi.
Contact Pranav Dixit at pranav.dixit@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.