Alexa Is Hooking Up With Apple Music

tech / Poll

Apple Music comes to Echo next month. “This is beyond dope!!!!”

By Pranav Dixit

Posted on November 30, 2018, at 9:15 a.m. ET

Amazon

If you own an Amazon Echo and subscribe to Apple Music, you’ll soon be able to ask Alexa to play your Apple Music songs and playlists on your Echo, Amazon announced on Friday.

That means Apple Music’s 36 million paid global users will be able to ask Alexa to stream Apple Music radio stations and Beats 1, Apple’s live internet radio service.

Amazon’s Echo devices can already stream music from a bunch of streaming services including Spotify, but so far, the only smart speaker capable of playing back Apple Music was Apple’s own $349 HomePod, which hasn’t really taken off (and isn’t available for sale on Amazon.com). The cheapest Echo Dot, meanwhile, costs just $40. The addition of Apple’s service will make Echo, a top-selling smart speaker, a more valuable and universally usable music device.

Dave Limp, the senior vice president of Amazon Devices, said, “We are committed to offering great music providers to our customers. ... We’re thrilled to bring Apple Music — one of the most popular music services in the US — to Echo customers this holiday.”

Apple Music will be available on Echo devices from Dec. 17.

People are excited!

This is beyond dope!!!! Shoutout to #Apple and #Amazon for coming together and making something dope happen!! #Music #Echo #Alexa #ThisIsABigDeal #AppleMusic #ThereIsASanta… https://t.co/NLnq5wjjN9
LeMont Marshall @LeMontMarshall

Twitter: @LeMontMarshall / Via Twitter: @LeMontMarshall
FINALLY Alexa is getting Apple Music support! Switching to Bluetooth when I wanna listen has always been annoying https://t.co/C3iEBez6nf
Tom Maxwell @tomaxwell

Twitter: @tomaxwell / Via Twitter: @tomaxwell

But some are wondering if this is a sign that Apple’s admitting its HomePod flopped.

Is Apple Music coming to Amazon Echo an admission of HomePod's failure? I'm just imagining Apple's division heads screaming at each other about whether to surrender to Alexa to scale Music https://t.co/5iWgW01Oli
Josh Constine @JoshConstine

Twitter: @JoshConstine / Via Twitter: @JoshConstine

  1. Are you excited about Alexa hooking up with Apple Music?

