Here are two poems written in response to a controversial painting of Emmet Till by the white artist Dana Schutz currently on display at the Whitney Biennial.

In paint you're still pulling him



out of the river. Still taking the skin

off (again) with a bullet brush. Here is the head

his mother stared at, staring back

at your broken colors. Bruise as palette, as figure.

See, the angle isn't even dead. The day

before America elected 45 I walked through

a vast museum, staring in the pit

of a slave ship. Choking there in the dark,

I couldn't breathe upon those iron shackles

for a baby whose mother might have

held him to her heart as she leapt into the sea.

Don't tell me about a white woman's master-

piece: the tender whistle that lies over black men's

graves. By the time I went to another exhibit

I had to sit down. On a bench in front of Emmett

Till's casket. His mother's voice clear

& strong in a video. A narrative. The black

woman, alive, next to me couldn't stop crying.

A photograph of the boy's face

taped to the museum glass where the body

is there (always). Who would dare

paint it? Pluck the wound into cubes,

globs of cadmium & lashes of umber? What

artist could stand for days in front of

our brother's body? When they write

about destroying the painting, all I

can think of is who must remember

our devastation if not us? A color-

by-number. For millions. The artist says

she'll never sell him the painting

down the river. Imagine what it would take

to paint millions of broken black bones that way?

Does she own us too: the still-life my people

are still dying for?



