Poem: "The Last Thing, Or Song For When They Take It All Away"

"Shame / is like you’re made / of 10,000 / beautiful doors // and every day / you try to keep them / all / from flying open / at once." — Patrick Rosal

—they take the books

the crates

of eighties 12-inch singles

a few dozen letters

from Manila

LA

Seville

they take

my stinky trash can

and cracked plastic chair

the rickety

plywood shelves

eleven photos of my mother

leaving me

with one

They take

the dim shots

of my brothers’

young faces beside mine

They take away

the clean sheets folded

among the soiled ones

the hand towels

stained with fevers and shit

and official

notices of all my debt

stuffed

in a box

with three dead flies

oh!

and the tangled brush of a woman whom I loved

for one whole week

which

remembering her

makes me

lift my hand

as if to propose half a prayer

or to illustrate

the best way

to answer a deaf king

is to drop

a fist

on a heavy table

in place

of blasphemy’s

last syllable

They take it

all

from a cold

rented

five-foot space

and

when I can’t pay

they cross out my name

double- shackle

the gate

fill every

proper form

and price

the pitiful lot

for the block

They call me

to cough

up

over

and over

say: explain yourself: I don’t

have the cash

Shame

is like you’re made

of 10,000

beautiful doors

and every day

you try to keep them

all

from flying open

at once

They reach inside

and take

the boxes of shoes

and old shirts

the third-hand

scratched up

oak desk

I heaved up

twenty steps

overlooking

West Grand Ave

With their battalion of metallic

hands

they’ll take away

silence

They’ll take away touch

They’ll take music

too

which is when

I‘ll stand up

alone

and walk toward you

and offer a few fingers

for you

to lead me

to an empty floor

and sway

They’ll take the light

They’ll confiscate

my teeth

and leave

the knives with no handles

They take it

all away

They take away

weeping and

take away laughter

Not last to go

are the goats

as if

I could forget

the curses

And Ha-Haaaaa!!

they’ll take

my eyes

and they won’t even eat them!

They have taken

so much

I am standing

now

somewhere

at the end of a road

which leads to a beach

beside a sea

that a million ghosts

keep crossing

leaving everything

I once had

everything

I’ve become

everything electric

in a muscle

to make one

miniscule

move again toward

The Beautiful

in that wacky wandering

in that bloody

path

in that smoky

inventory

of a quarter century

in that ambling

in that sprint toward

every gorgeous

living thing

no matter

how tortured

or peaceful

I am going

I am almost completely gone

I am stepping away

Watch me

as I leave

the forks

I leave

the hammers

I leave

the bones

I am left

with love

I leave

the boiled coins

the thin shells

of swans

I am left

with love I leave

the latches and bolts

open

I am left again

and again

with love

I leave

and

I leave

and I am

left

again and again

and I can’t seem to shake it

the rage leaves me

and leaves me

again and again

and love is left

it is all

that is ever

left

and today

I am blessed

I am the last thing

burning