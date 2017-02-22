Poem: "I Knew I Wasn't Poor" By Jan Beatty

I knew I wasn’t poor,

because I had a choice:

buy tampons or birth control pills.

I shoplifted.

When I opened the oven door,

splitting the closet-sized kitchen in half,

my only plan was heat.

The ice smooth on the inside of the windows,

the no money to pay the bill.

I knew I wasn’t poor,

because I could always eat

at the restaurant where I waitressed.

I never went hungry.

I waited for the rich customer,

bored with her herb chicken—

to toss it: No, I don’t want to take it

with me. We’re going to the theater.

I secreted that half-plate of turned-

over food, and like a miser or explorer,

stashed it in my locker in the restaurant’s

dark hallway. I had no shame, I was finding

my solution: how to eat, how to live,

I felt accomplishment. No insurance for

my beater car, I threw parking tickets in

the backseat with a flurry. I grew rich in

my imaginings. The People’s Clinic when

I was too sick to last it out. I knew I wasn’t poor,

and when my clothes wore raggedy and

I got angry at what I couldn’t have, I walked

into the department store with an empty bag,

filling my heart, filling the holes

that were everywhere.