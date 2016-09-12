Poem: "Resignation" By Jameson Fitzpatrick

"No, see, / spite is so much easier than love..."

When or if or ever

will he

turn his head to me?

Can he

be willed to, the way

I can wish ill on an enemy

and watch it strike? No, see

spite is so much

easier than love, heavy

but I can hold it,

more stone

than water, more why

than how. And how could I

call him

and by what name

to make him stumble

and slow?—

or better, prefer me

to the vanishing

point, horizon, color

which exists

only from a great distance

between

my voice and the song

he pursues. Oh

he grows old

ahead of me, he grows so

the same (refrain, refrain).

He does not turn

his head to me, he will not turn again.