Poem: "Partial Hospitalization" By Donika Kelly

"I promised no new doors / into my body."

The bird I drew

much larger

than it should have been because it lived

inside me: purple head, blue neck, green belly

bright orange tail.

Imagine a dinosaur living

inside your breast beating

like a heart

where your heart should be—I forgot

the wings. I promised I wouldn’t think

of birds, of what hollowed

my chest, of what I tried to let loose through the small doors

of my wrists.

I promised no new doors

into my body.

I promised a body free

of fossils buried

in the bone like the rings

of a tree,

like—

Look

it got away from me:

the bird,

the dinosaur.

The bird’s cloaca: an opening in the body to expel

waste, eggs, sperm

Imagine your chest full of waste beating like a wave

all over itself.

Not waste but wings



The bird painted with chalk.

The background muddled blue and green and gray.

The background ugly so the bird might fly.