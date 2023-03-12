A Clubhouse Streamer And Her Husband Were Killed By A Listener Who’d Been Harassing Her, Police Said

A Clubhouse streamer and her husband were killed by an obsessed stalker who then killed himself at their home in Washington state Friday morning, police said.

Zohreh Sadeghi, 33, a software engineer who streamed in Farsi about the tech industry, was killed alongside her husband, Milad Naseri, 35, after Ramin Khodakaramrezaei broke into their home in the Seattle suburb of Redmond.

Speaking at a press conference, Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said that Khodakaramrezaei broke into Sadeghi’s home through her mother’s bedroom. The mother was able to flee the house and called police from a neighbor's home.

Police said that Khodakaramrezaei had discovered Sadeghi on Clubhouse after listening to a stream about gaining employment in the tech industry.

Police said Khodakaramrezaei had begun talking with Sadeghi as friends until things “escalated,” and she contacted the police in December.

According to a petition for a protection order filed by Sadeghi and obtained by local news outlet KIRO 7, Khodakaramrezaei was given a warning by police in January. Sadeghi then filed the protective order with the police against Khodakaramrezaei in March, but he was never located to be served.

Lowe said one of the biggest challenges during the police investigation was trying to locate Khodakaramrezaei because of his profession as a truck driver. Investigators had been attempting to locate him for an arrest in addition to serving the protective order, Lowe said.

“This was an individual who, by virtue of his profession, moved from place to place, so it was difficult to, I’ll say, pin him down to a location. It wasn't as though he was local and we had a local address to where we could either do surveillance or find him, serve the protective order, et cetera,” Lowe said.