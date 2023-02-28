A College Student Who Survived Turkey’s Earthquake Described The Terror Of Seeing Buildings Collapse And The Grief That Has Followed

A college student who was living in Turkey when the devastating earthquake struck remembered the disaster as “pure chaos.”

It's been three weeks since two massive earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria, and the people living in the region are continuing to face deadly and destructive aftershocks. In Turkey alone, more than 44,000 people have been reported dead as of Monday, according to the country's disaster management agency. Dilbar Bek, who is now back in the US and still processing what she lived through, told BuzzFeed News she hopes the rest of the world doesn't move on just yet.

“I mean, there's people who still haven't been found under the rubble, and people [were] found alive 10 days after. I think we should be talking about this as much as we can, spreading awareness as much as we can because the donations are really helping and making a big difference,” Bek said.

Bek moved from the US to Turkey in June 2022 to take care of her grandmother living in the city of Adana. Bek continued to take classes online via a North Carolina community college while also teaching English in Adana, a job she said was one of the best experiences she’s ever had.

“I really wanted to go see how life is over there. I feel really connected to the culture in Turkey, and I love the people,” Bek said.