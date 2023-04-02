A Missing 2-Year-Old Was Found Dead In An Alligator’s Mouth After His Mother Was Killed. The Boy’s Father Has Been Charged With Murder.

Thomas Mosley was named a person of interest after he checked himself into a local hospital Wednesday night, Holloway said. He had been at his mother’s house, about 10 blocks away from where his son’s body was found, police said.

He was admitted with cuts on his hands and arms. According to the affidavit, his wounds were consistent with injuries caused by slippage during a knife attack. Holloway said that the father did not speak to investigators at the hospital and requested a lawyer.

According to WESH, Thomas was appointed a public defender and pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. He is now being held without bond in Pinellas County Jail.

Jeffery and Taylen Mosley’s family initially organized a fundraiser to help find the boy, which has now been dedicated to funeral expenses for both of them.

According to the GoFundMe page, Jeffery was a dedicated single mother who graduated from high school while Taylen was a baby, and she would try to spend any moment possible with him. The family described Taylen as “a sweet and happy toddler” who loved his mother.

“During the day, Taylen would grab anyone’s phone and pretend to call his mom. To see them together and their love for each other was a blessing. We will remember their love and will keep them in our hearts,” the GoFundMe page said.

Speaking at a press conference Friday, Theo Brickhouse-Sails, Jeffery’s great-aunt, said that Jeffery and her son had recently moved to the apartment where she was found dead.

“This was her first month to have lived here, and very happy to have a better place than what she had before,” Brickhouse-Sails said. “And for a 20-year-old, she was doing well. She wanted more out of life.”