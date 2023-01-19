Hundreds Of Victims Of A Funeral Home Scam Are Supporting Each Other After Their Loved Ones’ Body Parts Were Sold For Profit

Harold Cressler was a kind man who always offered a helping hand to those who needed it. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Later in life, after he developed lung cancer, he decided he wanted to continue helping people. A week before his death in 2015, he told his daughter Judy Cressler he wanted to donate his remains for medical research.

Judy then met with Shirley Koch, the co-owner of Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in Montrose, Colorado, and told her about Harold’s wish for his body to be used for science. Koch told Judy it would take about two years for researchers to study small tissue samples from Harold's body. After they finished, Judy said Koch told her she’d receive her father’s ashes.

Six weeks later, though, Judy said that Megan Hess — Koch’s daughter — called her claiming they had conducted their own research on Harold’s remains at the funeral home instead of taking them to a facility to be examined by medical professionals and had already cremated him.

In reality, Hess and Koch sold Harold’s entire remains to a body broker service, an organization that arranges medical research, under the false pretense that his family was on board. The women pocketed the proceeds, and the ashes Judy received didn’t even belong to her father, but rather were “mixed ashes of other people, along with burnt trash,” she testified in court in July of last year.

Koch and Hess were sentenced earlier this month to 15 and 20 years respectively in federal prison for illegally selling body parts — and in some cases entire bodies — without the consent of the family of the deceased. In addition to lying to family members about what would happen to their loved ones’ remains, the pair also in some cases lied to broker services, falsely claiming that bodies were free of disease to secure a sale. In multiple cases, family members were given phony ashes.

“I think every culture in the planet honors their dead in one way or another, and the way they treated him was not honorable at all,” Cressler told BuzzFeed News. “He was sold like packaged meat. Like they were running a butcher market there.”

The scam preyed on hundreds of victims like Judy, and they started to connect on a message board for their community after news broke in 2018 that the FBI had launched an investigation into the funeral home. They then created a Facebook group after moderators banned their posts, and hundreds of people joined for support after learning their loved ones’ remains had been mishandled. Four people spoke to BuzzFeed News about the trauma they’ve experienced because of Sunset Mesa, all of them saying it felt like their loved ones had died twice.

“I do find some solace in the fact that there are more than 500 of us who fell prey, because it's helped me feel a little less guilty, you know, that I wasn't the only dumb one out there who fell for it,” Erin Smith, who started the Facebook support group for victims, told BuzzFeed News. “But obviously, I don't wish that there were so many victims, but it's helped me make peace with the fact that I wasn't the only one that got fooled.”

Hess, 48, and Koch, 69, opened their business in 2000, and in 2010, the mother-daughter pair started their scheme.