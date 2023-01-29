Seven More Women Say “Scrubs” Producer Eric Weinberg Sexually Assaulted Them After Asking Them To Come To His Home For Photo Shoots

Seven more women are pursuing sexual assault lawsuits against former Scrubs producer Eric Weinberg, who remains in jail as he faces criminal charges including rape and assault.

Weinberg, 62, who is known for his work on shows including Anger Management and Californication, is already facing 18 criminal charges in connection with the alleged assaults of five women. He has pleaded not guilty, and his next court hearing is scheduled for February. Two women also previously sued him for sexual assault in November.

According to court records, the new unfiled civil complaints say Weinberg had a pattern of approaching women in public areas, such as cafés or grocery stores, claiming he was a photographer and promising them a photo shoot. After luring the women to his home, he assaulted them, the complaints say. The women were between the ages of 18 and 35 at the time of the alleged assaults, which took place between 1998 and 2017, the complaints say.

Many of the women shared an aspiration to break into the entertainment industry, and Weinberg manipulated them by introducing himself as a successful Hollywood figure, the complaints say.

Weinberg did everything he could to gain the trust of the women, the complaints say, repeatedly mentioning that he was a father.