An Explosion At A Chocolate Factory Has Left Four People Dead, And Three Others Remain Missing

Four people were confirmed dead and three people remained missing as of Sunday in the aftermath of a devastating explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory.

Wayne Holben, West Reading chief of police, announced at a Sunday morning news conference that the rescue team had found a fourth victim dead beneath the rubble of the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in the borough two days after the factory exploded.

The explosion, which occurred around 5 p.m. Friday, destroyed one of the factory's buildings and damaged another. Mayor Samantha Kaag said officials are working on finding answers to what caused the deadly explosion.

“We’re just trying to hold out as much hope as we can to get the right answers, to get quality answers, to get information to those that are affected, and then let it go over to the investigation,” Kaag said.

Residents of West Reading suspected that the cause was a gas leak.

"Everyone complained about smelling gas, and they kept making them work," Frank DeJesus, a family member of a Palmer employee, told the Associated Press. "The supervisors told them it was nothing, it was being taken care of."