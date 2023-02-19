Comedian And Actor Richard Belzer Has Died At 78

Comedian and actor Richard Belzer has died at the age of 78, prompting an outpouring of remembrances from the many people who worked with him over his career.

Belzer died at his home in southwest France early Sunday, comedian Bill Scheft, a longtime friend, told the Hollywood Reporter.

“He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, ‘Fuck you, motherfucker,'” Scheft told the outlet.

Belzer was best known for his role as Detective John Munch, whom he first portrayed in 1993 on the TV series Homicide: Life on the Street. He then played the character in hundreds of episodes of Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, as well as in appearances on other shows. His official biography described the run as record-breaking, with Belzer playing Munch on 11 different television series, including The X-Files, 30 Rock, and Sesame Street.

“I love the character. The writers got to know me,” Belzer said in a 2017 interview with Smashing Interviews. “The character of Munch was really close to how I do things. It was a dream come true for me and an utter delight to play this character for so many years. I’m very lucky.”

Friends and former colleagues remembered the actor and comedian on social media Sunday. Saturday Night Live alum Laraine Newman said Belzer was one of her first friends on the show, where he served as the warm-up comedian for the live audience.