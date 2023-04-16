A Pregnant Woman Was Shot By A Walgreens Employee After He Confronted Her About Shoplifting. He Said It Was Self-Defense.

A woman who was seven months pregnant underwent an emergency C-section after a Walgreens employee who suspected her of shoplifting shot her, police said.

Travonsha Ferguson, 24, and her newborn were in critical but stable condition at a hospital as of Thursday, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department; the baby was not injured by the gunfire. Police are now investigating Mitarius Boyd, 21, the Walgreens team leader who said he followed her out to the store’s parking lot and then shot her in self-defense.

According to a statement by police, Boyd said he began recording Ferguson after she and another woman allegedly placed store items into a cart, then into a large over-the-shoulder bag, and went to their car without paying.

Boyd followed the women as they put the allegedly stolen items into their trunk, and one of the women pulled out a can of mace and began spraying it at him, according to police.

Boyd told police he pulled out his semiautomatic pistol and began shooting at the women, in fear that they were carrying a firearm.

The two women left the scene, and Ferguson was dropped off at General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. She was then taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.