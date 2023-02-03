I Tried TikTok’s Viral Pink Sauce And Hated It But Was So Determined To Give It A Go That I Made Two Other Recipes With It

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed.

Miami-based private chef Carly Pii (@chef.pii) debuted her iconic Pepto-Bismol-colored condiment, Pink Sauce, last year, and it quickly became an internet sensation for the wrong reasons.

As customers ordered the first batch of Pii’s condiment, concerns about food safety were raised . Pii pulled the sauce from production.

The Pink Sauce was not gone for long. In January, Walmart announced that it will be selling the social media sensation at its stores, a win for the internet underdog.

I decided I had to try it. Some customers reported their sauce looking beige, but mine arrived pink and, for some unknown reason, became more vibrant the longer I had it in my fridge.