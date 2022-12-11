A Man Accused In The 1988 Bombing Of Pan Am Flight 103 That Killed 270 People Has Been Taken Into US Custody

A Libyan man has been taken into US custody on accusations of being involved in making the bomb that destroyed a commercial Pan Am flight in 1988, an act of terrorism that killed 270 people.



After a decadelong investigation, US authorities arrested alleged bomb-maker Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir al-Marimi, the Department of Justice said in a statement to BuzzFeed News on Sunday. The jet’s crash in Lockerbie, Scotland, was the deadliest attack on UK soil in history, and families of the victims — who included 190 Americans as well as people from 20 other countries — have sought accountability for decades.

In December 2020, on the 32nd anniversary of the attack, US officials announced they had filed criminal charges against Mas’ud for his role in the bombing.

“There is no question that the Pan Am 103 attack was aimed at the United States, and this heinous assault lives in infamy in the collective memory of the American people,” then–attorney general William Barr said at the time.

The Pan Am flight from London to New York was destroyed in an explosion less than an hour after takeoff, and it crashed onto UK soil on Dec. 21, 1988. Among the victims was a group of 35 Syracuse University students, who were returning home to the US after studying abroad.

