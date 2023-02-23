The Man Who Murdered Nipsey Hussle Will Spend 60 Years To Life In Prison

The man who was convicted of murdering hip-hop artist Nipsey Hussle was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison on Wednesday.

Eric Holder Jr. was found guilty in July 2022 of first-degree murder after fatally shooting Hussle in 2019 outside the clothing store the artist owned in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where both men grew up.

Judge H. Clay Jacke II sentenced Holder to 25 years to life in prison for the murder, along with 25 years under a firearm sentencing enhancement and 10 more for assault with a firearm, according to the Associated Press . Holder was also convicted of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm for wounding two bystanders.

Holder’s attorney had argued that his conviction for Hussle’s death should be reduced to voluntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors, however, argued that the murder was premeditated, saying it was a result of long-building tensions. According to the AP, Holder and Hussle had known each other for years as members of the Rollin’ 60s gang, and both aspired to become rappers — though only Hussle found success.