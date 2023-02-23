The Ex-Husband Of A New Jersey Kindergarten Teacher Has Been Charged With Her Murder After He Reported Her Missing

Hernandez's death was deemed a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head and compression to the neck.

Prosecutors said that during the course of the investigation, Santana and his friend Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, were stopped by police on Feb. 5, a day before Hernandez went missing, as they were loading a black and yellow bin into a car. According to the arrest warrant, the car was impounded after authorities noticed its registration had expired. Police found the bins with wheels, a shovel with black hairs, a pickax, a blood-stained rope with hair attached, and a clear plastic sheeting with bloodstains and traces of soil.

Santana was arrested at a motel in Miami on Feb. 10 with five cellphones, two of which belonged to Hernandez.

A spokesperson for the Hudson County prosecutor's office told BuzzFeed News that a detention motion was filed on Santana, and that his next court date is expected to be Feb. 27.