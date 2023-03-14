A 69-Year-Old Man Is Accused Of Scamming $1.8 Million From Women He Met On Dating Apps

A New York man has been indicted for allegedly scamming women he met on dating apps out of $1.8 million.

Nelson Counne, 69, who also went by the names of Nelson Roth and Justin Roth, was indicted on charges including scheme to defraud and multiple counts of grand larceny in what the Manhattan district attorney’s office described as a romance and investment scam.

Prosecutors said that between December 2012 and January 2021, Counne created the fake persona of “an independently wealthy retired art dealer and investor with homes in London, Manhattan, and the South of France.”

According to prosecutors, not only did Counne not own homes in these countries, he doesn't even have a passport and has never left the US.

Counne approached the women he met online with investment opportunities, claiming he could access insider information from companies including Alibaba and startups run by former Google executives, prosecutors said.