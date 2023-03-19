A Man Was Arrested After His Wife Found A Hidden Camera That Had Recorded Adults And Children Using Their Guest Bathroom, Police Said

A California father was arrested on suspicion of possessing more than 900 files of child sexual abuse material after his wife found a hidden camera and hard drive in their guest bathroom, the Redding Police Department announced.

Ryan Rovito, 34, was arrested Thursday after his wife reported him to the police, police said.

After finding the camera, she confronted her husband, and Rovito promised to remove and destroy it, police said. She instead went to police because she feared he had recorded their children using the bathroom, police said.