The Man Who Faked Being A Doctor When He Was 18 Years Old Is Going Back To Jail After Pleading Guilty To Another Scam

The man who spent three and a half years in jail for posing as a doctor when he was 18 years old — and became a meme for it — is going back to prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from his employer.



Malachi Love-Robinson, 25, was sentenced to more than 28 months in prison last week after pleading guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to court documents.

According to court documents, in 2020, Love-Robinson was working for United States of Freight, where he instructed customers to pay directly to an account registered under his name and on Venmo and Paypal instead of one administered by the company.

Dan O’Sullivan, the owner of United States of Freight, discovered Love-Robinson’s scheme after he contacted the customers for payment.

According to text messages obtained by the court, Love-Robinson admitted to taking the payments directly after O’Sullivan confronted him.

“I swear I wasn’t thinking and I will make it right,” Love-Robinson texted O’Sullivan. “I get these compulsive stages and do things without thinking.”