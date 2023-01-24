Four People Have Been Arrested After An LSU Student Was Allegedly Raped, Then Left On The Side Of The Road Where She Was Hit By A Car And Killed

Three teens and a 28-year-old man have been arrested after police said they promised to drive an intoxicated Louisiana State University sophomore home, but instead raped her and left her on the side of the road — where she was hit by a car and killed.

Kaivon Washington, 18; Everett Lee, 28; Casen Carver, 18; and a 17-year-old who has not been identified because he is a minor were arrested in connection with the rape of Madison Brooks, 19, according to arrest records by the East Baton Rouge sheriff’s office. After being dropped off by the suspects, she was hit by an oncoming vehicle and died at a hospital from her injuries.

According to an arrest warrant for Carver, he told officers that he and the three others met Brooks for the first time on Jan. 15 at a bar near the LSU campus.

They then left the bar with Brooks, who was intoxicated to the point that she was slurring her words and unable to keep her balance, he allegedly told police. She told Carver she was unable to find her friends, and he agreed to give her a ride home — but instead drove a short distance to a nearby street, according to the arrest warrant.

He parked the car there, and Washington and the 17-year-old then allegedly raped her in the backseat, the arrest warrant says.