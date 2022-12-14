Los Angeles Actor Drew Droege Said He Was Reprimanded By A Restaurant Manager For Kissing Another Man During Their Dinner

Actor Drew Droege said he was reprimanded by a manager at a popular Los Angeles Mexican restaurant for kissing another man during their dinner.



“It was so appalling,” Droege said. “Just to let it sink in that he was literally telling us that two men were not to kiss at the restaurant.”

Droege said he and his date stopped by El Compadre for dinner and a couple of drinks before going to see a show.

The actor told BuzzFeed News he was disappointed when the manager reprimanded them because the rest of the staff, including their server, treated them with kindness, adding that the restaurant has “very close ties to the LGBTQ community.”