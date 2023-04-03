Doomsday-Obsessed Mom Lori Vallow Daybell Is Now On Trial For The Murder Of Her Two Children. Here’s What To Know.

Vallow Daybell’s children were reported missing to police in November 2019 by their grandmother, who said she had not heard from them in months, according to a probable cause statement. Police said the couple refused to work with the investigation, and they ordered Vallow Daybell to present her children by Jan. 30, 2020. She failed to do so and instead fled to Hawaii in December 2019.

The couple’s strange spiritual beliefs as members of the Church of the Firstborn came under scrutiny as the police investigation continued.

Melanie Gibb, a friend of the couple’s, told police that they believed in the idea of “dark spirits” possessing a person’s body and referred to possessed people as “zombies,” according to an arrest affidavit. Gibb said that the couple believed it was their mission to “rid the world of zombies.”

“Gibb was informed by Vallow [Daybell] that when a person became a ‘zombie,’ their original spirit left their body and entered ‘limbo’ and is trapped and cannot progress to ‘paradise.’” the affidavit reads. “Vallow then informed Gibb that for the person’s original spirit to be freed from limbo the person’s physical body had to die.”

Gibb informed investigators that Vallow Daybell had referred to her daughter Tylee as a “zombie,” saying she was possessed at the age of 12 or 13, the affidavit says.

Vallow Daybell was arrested on suspicion of murder in February 2020, but she was declared incompetent to stand trial. She was committed to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for treatment.

She was ruled to be competent and fit to stand trial 10 months later.