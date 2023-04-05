The Parents Of A 4-Month-Old Who Died From “Serious Injuries” Have Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder, But Social Media Posts Suggest The Family Believes Someone Else Is To Blame

The parents of a 4-month-old who died from “serious injuries” were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Illinois State Police announced on Tuesday the arrest of Logan Hutchings, 21, and Sophia Kelly, 21, on three counts of first-degree murder of their child Ocean Wayne Hutchings, who died on June 14, 2022.

According to the statement, state investigators were called in by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services on June 12 for the infant, who had been admitted to a hospital in Missouri. Investigators discovered that the child had suffered from a skull fracture and multiple rib fractures, and they said he had been in the care of Hutchings and Kelly before he was taken to the hospital.



A couple of days after their son died, Hutchings and Kelly made posts on Facebook that suggested someone else was responsible for their child’s death.

“My world has been turned around 5 times this week and I’ll never have trust in anyone again,” Hutchings wrote on June 16.

“My sweet boy, We will get justice for you,” Kelly posted on June 15.

A fundraiser was set up by family members that same month to help pay for the baby’s funeral costs.

On Tuesday, Alicia Loos Hutchings, Logan’s mother and Ocean’s grandmother, said in a Facebook post that has since been deleted that her son is innocent, further alleging that someone else is responsible for her grandson’s death.

“I know in my heart that my son is innocent bc I KNOW him… and I have given it to God…

GOD knows the truth and it will be shown .. so before all the keyboard warriors come to judge … remember GOD is our only judge and he will deal with the one who hurt my grandson bc he KNOWS who it was,” she said. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.

According to an online obituary , Ocean enjoyed Hey Bear Sensory videos and the outdoors. The obituary also stated he loved his older brother and parents.

Hutchings and Kelly were taken to Washington County Jail on a $1 million bond. Their next court date is set for April 20.