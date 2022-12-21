Lionel Messi Just Beat Out An Egg For The Most-Liked Photo On Instagram

Lionel Messi can celebrate another victory just days after winning the World Cup championship for Argentina on Sunday now that he’s beaten a picture of an egg for the most-liked post on Instagram.
The post, which features photos of the soccer superstar celebrating and a heartfelt caption thanking his family and fans, gained worldwide popularity.
“We demonstrate once again that Argentines, when we fight together and united, we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit of this group, which is above individuals, is its strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinines... We did it!!!”
Shaun Botterill, the photographer who captured the images, told CNN he got “trapped in the right place” and had a bit of luck the moment he took the photo.
“Messi was just there and he didn’t move that much, sometimes you get pushed around, and he just was doing all the bits, one-handed, two hands on the trophy,” Botterill told CNN.
With more than 69 million likes, Messi’s post beat the previous record of more than 57 million likes for a photo of a brown egg posted four years ago by @world_record_egg, a verified account created for the purpose of beating the previous world record holder, Kylie Jenner, who at the time had a post with 18 million likes.
On Tuesday, the egg addressed being bested by the soccer player in an Instagram story with a picture of Messi frying an animated egg.