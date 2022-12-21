Lionel Messi Just Beat Out An Egg For The Most-Liked Photo On Instagram





Lionel Messi can celebrate another victory just days after winning the World Cup championship for Argentina on Sunday now that he’s beaten a picture of an egg for the most-liked post on Instagram.



The post, which features photos of the soccer superstar celebrating and a heartfelt caption thanking his family and fans, gained worldwide popularity.

“We demonstrate once again that Argentines, when we fight together and united, we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit of this group, which is above individuals, is its strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinines... We did it!!!”