A Woman Who Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Actually Married Was Killed After She Said She’d Expose His Lies, Police Said

On Jan. 18, her body was found buried in a Grand Prairie field by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers.

“While we desperately hoped for a different outcome, I’m grateful for the dogged determination of my deputies and our Texas Rangers in locating Ms. Kelley,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said after her body was identified.

According to an arrest warrant for Ferguson, he and Kelley had been dating after meeting online over the summer, and he went by the name of “Kevin Brown.”

Kelley then discovered his true identity and that he was married, and according to police, she told her friends she was going to expose “Kevin” and tell his wife everything.

The affidavit said that Ferguson’s wife told police that she received a text message from an unknown number on Jan. 4, saying they needed to tell her something; based on the language in the text, she believed it was sent by a woman.