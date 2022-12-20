J.K. Rowling Responded To A Trans YouTuber’s Call To Boycott A New Hogwarts Video Game. It Didn’t Go Well.

Despite the massive amount of harassment hurled at Earl from Rowling’s supporters, they also received support.



“It has been so incredibly heartening, and I've had many people reach out to me behind the scenes,” Earl said. “That's meant so much to me.”

The interaction came toward the end of a year that has been very hostile to LGBTQ communities. In March, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill that critics dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” because it effectively banned instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms. In September, when Gov. Glenn Youngkin tried a similar move in Virginia, thousands of students walked out of nearly 100 schools across the state.

Rowling became a global celebrity for introducing the world to Harry Potter in 1997, but her name has become inextricably associated with her anti-trans remarks in the last decade. She’s demonstrated her contempt for trans people over the years in various ways. In 2019, she released a statement on Twitter supporting Maya Forstater, a woman who was fired for saying transgender women should not be legally recognized. The next year, she published an extensive essay on her website about her fears of “current trans activism” and mocked an article where the author used the term “people who menstruate."

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Rowling said on Twitter.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the film adaptations, has distanced himself from Rowling’s views. In 2020, he published a statement with the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth, saying that “trans women are women.”

“Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either [J.K.] or I," Radcliffe said in the statement.

In an interview with Indiewire, he later explained why he decided to publicly speak out, saying he wanted the many queer and trans kids who were fans of the series to know that not everybody in the franchise shared Rowling’s beliefs.

Earl said the support for trans people coming from Radcliffe and other Harry Potter actors made it easier for them to enjoy the original series they grew up on before Rowling’s anti-trans prejudice became widely known.

“It’s still easier to find joy in those works and it also heartens me that people of my generation like Daniel and Emma [Watson] are supporting not just trans rights but the people around the world and helping make a future where we can all join together in solidarity and kindness,” Earl told BuzzFeed News.

Many LGBTQ fans resonate deeply with Harry’s story of being shoved into a closet and told not to express himself, only to later find a loving and accepting community.

“I mean, that's a story that I think many queer people and really anybody who feels marginalized,” Earl said.

David Haddad, the president of Warner Bros. Games, stopped short of criticizing Rowling directly and told Axios that fans should stay focused on the new video game.

“We’re going to stay very focused on the game that we built and the great job that the Avalanche studio has done,” Haddad told Axios. “We want everybody that loves this world and loves these stories and loves these characters.”

Rowling and Warner Bros. Games did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Peer-support services are available at the Trans Lifeline. You can call the hotline at 1-877-565-8860.

If you or someone you know has experienced anti-LGBTQ violence or harassment, you can contact the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs hotline at 1-212-714-1141.