A Man Is Accused Of Hiring Someone To Kill His Wife’s Ex-Husband

Fernandez Saldana is currently married to Bridegan’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez. Bridegan and Gardner-Fernandez had two children together, she filed for divorce in 2015, and both went on to remarry.

According to Saldana’s arrest warrant, before his death, Bridegan had just dropped off the 9-year old twins with Gardner-Fernandez.

On the ride back home, with his 2-year-old daughter in the back seat, Bridegan pulled his car over after noticing a tire blocking the road. As Bridegan came out of his car, he was ambushed and allegedly gunned down by 61-year-old Henry Tenon. The toddler was not harmed, according to the document.

Police said the tire was placed there on purpose by Tenon to make Bridegan get out of his car.

Tenon was arrested in January and originally pleaded not guilty to the murder. But on Thursday, prosecutors announced he had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a weapon and will testify against Fernandez Saldana as part of his plea agreement.

Tenon is scheduled to be in court June 14.

According to the arrest warrant, investigators discovered that Fernandez Saldana wrote three checks to Tenon and the two had contacted each other over the phone numerous times from February to June 2022.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson said that Fernandez Saldana was Tenon’s former landlord.