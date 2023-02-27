A Former US Swimming Champ Died Suddenly In The US Virgin Islands, And Police Are Investigating

Authorities in the US Virgin Islands have launched a criminal investigation into the death of a former US swimmer.

Jamie Cail, 42, was found unresponsive by her boyfriend on Feb. 21 after he returned home from a local bar after midnight, the US Virgin Islands Police Department said .

With help from a friend, Cail’s boyfriend got her up from the ground and drove her to a nearby hospital, according to police. Cail was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“Once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the female succumbed to her ailment,” the statement read.

Her cause of death was not immediately released, and police did not immediately respond to questions from BuzzFeed News.