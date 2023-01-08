A 19-Year-Old Allegedly Wore A Bulletproof Vest And Duty Belt To Impersonate A Police Officer And Conduct Fake Traffic Stops

A 19-year-old Tennessee man was arrested New Year's Day after authorities said he pulled over several people while impersonating a police officer.



Jackson Jones, 19, was wearing a black bulletproof vest with a "Sheriff" patch on it — along with a duty belt with knives, a flashlight, and handcuffs — when he was questioned by authorities, according to a statement by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jones told deputies he was wearing the vest only because it was comfortable, and he said that he worked for the Campbell County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee.

According to authorities, a person who was pulled over by Jones became suspicious after he claimed to be an undercover officer and acted aggressively.