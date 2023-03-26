A Man Was Found Guilty Of Framing His Ex In A “Rape Fantasy” Plot Targeting His Wife

A former US marshal was found guilty of federal crimes last week after prosecutors said he worked with his wife to stage sexual assaults and frame his ex-fiancé for hiring men off Craigslist to attack her.

The Department of Justice announced Friday that Ian R. Diaz, 44, was found guilty of perjury, conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, cyberstalking, and obstruction of a federal matter. According to prosecutors, in 2016, he and his then-wife, Angela Diaz, accused his ex-fiancé Michelle Hadley of posting ads on Craigslist stating that Angela was seeking men for her “rape fantasies.” They falsely reported that Angela had been sexually assaulted, and as a result of the false reports, Hadley was arrested.

According to Ian Diaz’s indictment, he and Hadley had broken up in August 2015 and were arguing about a condo they bought together. He married Angela in February 2016.

Prosecutors said the couple began conspiring in May 2016 to “interfere” with Hadley's interest in the property by framing her for a crime she did not commit.

Prosecutors said that the couple used fake emails and VPNs and messaged each other using encrypted messaging services to frame Hadley.