Gwyneth Paltrow's Courtroom Outfits Were The Definition Of Stealth Wealth

She wasn't liable for Terry Sanderson's injuries, but Gwyneth Paltrow's courtroom attire slayed.

By
Pocharapon Neammanee
BuzzFeed News Reporter

BuzzFeed News Reporter

All cameras were focused on Gwyneth Paltrow over the last two weeks as the actor and wellness influencer appeared in Utah court over a ski collision that occurred in 2016. 

The Goop mogul and Academy Award winner chose to keep a low profile with outfits that said quiet luxury; she was ultimately found not liable for the crash, and the man who sued her was ordered to pay $1 and her legal bills. 

Also referred to as being "low-key rich" or having "stealth wealth," a term embodied by Succession, Paltrow's outfits embodied the phrase "money talks but wealth whispers." She consistently ditched logos. She traded gaudy prints and eye-catching trends for shades and fabrics that didn't scream, "I'm rich," but subtly mentioned it.

It was bespoke, and everyone noticed.

Day 1: Ray-Ban aviators, an opening statement piece

Rick Bowmer / AP, Alex Goodlett / AP

All eyes were on Paltrow the first day of trial, and the Goop mogul knew it. Outside the courtroom, she covered up in a $5,445 olive green Jaka oversize wool-blend felt coat from the Row, the fashion line founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, paired with $1,200 tan lace-up Celine boots that some may have mistaken for Timberland.

Inside, she wore a cream turtleneck sweater, also from the Row, and accessorized with Ray-Ban aviators and a $325 notebook from Smythson, a British luxury leather goods brand.

Day 2: Paltrow represents herself with her own clothing line

Rick Bowmer / AP

On the second day of the trial, Paltrow decided to wear a $595 ivory Bennett belted crew neck cardigan from her own brand, G. Label by Goop.

Day 3: A real law suit

Jeff Swinger / AP

Paltrow's outfit for the third day of trial, an oversize yet slim-cut gray blazer, fell more in line with traditional courtroom drama. A $25,000 custom 18-karat yellow gold chain from Fondrea showed an heirloom aesthetic.

Day 4: Goth chic

Rick Bowmer / AP

Paltrow served the court on the fourth day with full goth Prada, with a $2,200 black cashmere polo shirt and $1,450 black monolith brushed leather boots.

Day 5: It's giving Wednesday Addams

Pool / Getty Images

On the fifth day, Paltrow repeated the subtle gothic chic trend with a twist of prep (Wednesday Addams much?) by wearing Goop's G. Label Alisha V-neck cardigan, listed at $595.

Day 6: Classy yet casual

Pool / Getty Images, Jeffrey D. Allred / AP

Paltrow decided to add some color to the courtroom with a $425 Camila bow blouse from her own line, elegantly contrasted with Nappa leather wide-leg culottes by Proenza Schouler White Label, worth $895.

Day 7: Funeral attire for the courtroom

Pool / Getty Images, (Photo by Rick Bowmer-Pool / Getty Images)

Paltrow showed up to court wearing all black with her Smythson notebook.

Day 8: Yacht club aesthetic

Rick Bowmer / AP

Paltrow ended the trial in a navy corduroy Bianca jacket by Bella Freud, originally priced at $1,000 but you can get it on sale now for $400. The sleek Italian cotton patch pockets whisper well-traveled luxury.

