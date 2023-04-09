Greg Abbott Says He Plans To Pardon A US Army Sergeant Convicted Of Murdering A BLM Protester

Travis County District Attorney José Garza, whose office prosecuted the case, called Abott's intervention "deeply troubling", saying that it's the jury's role to decide whether or not a defendent is guilty, not the governor.

"Make no mistake, without intervention from the Governor, the defendant’s conviction would be reviewed by both state and federal courts who will examine the record to ensure that no legal errors were made at this level and that the evidence supported the conviction," Garza wrote. "Our constitution has built in protections to ensure that no defendant is convicted when the law or evidence does not support it, and this is a central tenet of our legal system."

During his campaign for district attorney, Garza advocated for police accountability.

According to the Texas Tribune, Perry’s conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred during a BLM march on July 25, 2020. Perry, who was an active duty US Army sergeant driving for Uber at the time, drove up to the protesters and stopped near Foster, a former aircraft mechanic for the US Air Force.

At the time, Foster wore a bandana around his face and carried an AK-47, which is permitted under Texas’s open carry law. He was with his wife, Whitney Mitchell, who is a quadruple paraplegic, and his friend Jeremy Lett, who was pushing Mitchell’s wheelchair during the protest, according to the Tribune.