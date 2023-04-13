Drake Bell Is Safe After Police Said He Was "Missing And Endangered"

Nickelodeon actor and singer Jared “Drake” Bell, 36, is now safe shortly after the Daytona Beach Police Department announced Thursday morning that he was “considered missing and endangered.”

"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," the updated statement read.

Bell was last seen near Mainland High School in Daytona Beach on Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. and was believed to be driving a gray 2022 BMW. Authorities did not provide further details.

Bell’s representative did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.