Two People Were Arrested After Allegedly Planning To Attack Baltimore’s Power Grid In What Authorities Said Was A Racially Motivated Plot

Over the course of a few weeks, Clendaniel identified five substations she planned to attack and the weapons she needed to carry it out, saying she wanted to hit all five “in one day,” according to the complaint.

“It would probably permanently completely lay this city to waste if we could do that successfully,” Clendaniel told the informant, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Officials said Russell and Clendaniel were “racially or ethnically motivated extremists” and that the plot to attack the city substations was driven by their ideology of “racially-motivated hatred.” More than 61% of Baltimore residents are Black, according to US Census data.

“They had extremist views, and in order to further those views they hoped that conducting this violent act was gonna bring light to that,” Thomas Sobocinski, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore office, said during a news conference Monday.

Russell first came onto law enforcement’s radar back in 2017 when his roommate, Devon Arthurs , killed two other roommates. During the investigation into the murders, Arthurs told police that Russell was the leader of a neo-Nazi group and that he and the other roommates had been planning to attack power lines and a nuclear power plant in Florida.

Russell was subsequently charged and ultimately pleaded guilty to several federal charges, including possession of an unregistered destructive device. He was sentenced to five years in prison plus three years of supervised release. At the time of his arrest, he was still under supervised release, according to the complaint.

Officials did not describe the nature of Russell and Clendaniel’s relationship. However, according to the complaint, the two had been communicating with each other since at least 2018 when they were both incarcerated at separate facilities.

According to the complaint, their relationship continued after they were released from prison, and in text message conversations they talked about “having kids together” while also discussing “warfare” and “illegal things.” In one message, Russell told Clendaniel “going to prison was worth it because I might not have met you otherwise."