The Father Accused Of Intentionally Driving His Family Off A Cliff Has Been Charged With Attempted Murder

The father who was driving a Tesla that fell 250 feet off a Northern California cliff earlier this month while his family was inside has been charged with attempted murder.

Dharmesh Patel, 41, was charged Monday with attempted murder and child abuse after prosecutors accused him of intentionally plunging off the cliff with his wife, 41, and two children, 4 and 7, on Jan. 2, according to a complaint filed by the San Mateo district attorney’s office. They all survived, and Patel spent weeks in a hospital before being booked into jail . He is being held without bail.

According to the complaint, the charges include enhancements for domestic violence and inflicting great bodily injury.

Patel’s Tesla plunged from the section of Pacific Coast Highway known as the Devil's Slide, notorious for being the site of fatal car accidents.