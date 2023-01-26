The Family Of A Southern California Attorney Who Died Suddenly In Mexico Says Officials’ Statements About What Happened Aren’t Adding Up

The family of a 33-year-old Southern California attorney is seeking answers about his sudden death earlier this month while celebrating his wedding anniversary in Mexico.

Elliot Blair died on Jan. 14 at a resort in Rosarito, Baja California, while on vacation with his wife, Kimberly Williams. Both worked as public defenders in Orange County, and his unexpected death was widely mourned in the local legal community.

Adding to his friends’ and colleagues’ shock was that a GoFundMe organized on his wife’s behalf described his death as a “brutal crime.” On Wednesday, an attorney representing the family told BuzzFeed News that Mexican officials at the scene told Williams that her husband had a gunshot wound to the head. Other officials then contradicted that account, describing his death as the result of a fall, and now the family is working to bring Blair’s body to the US for an independent autopsy.

“So we were trying to piece together what happened that night, we had been working well with local police,” family attorney Casey Barnett told BuzzFeed News. “We're hoping that that continues so we can get his body back and we can get some of those reports so we can see ourselves what information they actually have.”