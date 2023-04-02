The Woman Whose Boyfriend Was Tackled By Dodger Stadium Security While Trying To Propose To Her Says She Was Totally Shocked

Meanwhile, Stephani Gutierrez, his now-fiancé, and the friends they attended the game with were surprised.

“I didn't even see him run into the field. I didn't see him until literally five seconds before — then I almost missed the whole thing. I barely caught it, and then he got knocked down,” she told BuzzFeed News. “I was so confused. Of course I was going to say yes, but I didn't even get to say yes. I was yelling.”

Juarez told BuzzFeed News that he was shocked when he got tackled by security, and the only thing he could think about was not losing the ring.

It’s not the proposal Gutierrez expected, and she said if she’d known what he was about to do, she’d have tried to talk him out of it.

“All the people that I went with were like, ‘What the hell?’ If he would've told us that he was going to do that, we would've all told him that's a huge no-no, he can't do that,” she said.