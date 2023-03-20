A Man Spent Weeks Researching Poison Before Killing His Wife, Police Said

A Colorado dentist is accused of poisoning his wife multiple times, including with a smoothie containing arsenic, before she died in what police described as a "heinous, complex and calculated murder."

The Aurora Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of James Toliver Craig, 45, on suspicion of the first-degree murder of his 43-year-old wife, Angela, after police said he had poisoned her days before.

On Wednesday, Craig drove his wife to a local hospital because she complained of “severe headaches and dizziness,” police said. She was placed on a ventilator shortly after arriving because her condition was deteriorating rapidly.

Investigators found that she had been poisoned, and shortly after, doctors pronounced her brain-dead, police said. On Sunday, police obtained a warrant for Craig’s arrest, and he was booked into jail.

Police believe that her death came after a previous poisoning that she survived; Craig laced his wife’s protein smoothie, which he usually made for her after their workout, with arsenic on March 6, according to the arrest warrant. Police said she felt faint and dizzy after their workout, and he then took her to a hospital, where she was briefly treated before being discharged.